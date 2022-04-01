Browns TE David Njoku Requests Trade on April Fool's Day

On April Fools’ day, tight end David Njoku had to make some fun of it.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku played a cruel joke on Friday morning, saying he wants to be traded. Thankfully the calendar checks out as April Fools’ Day, or else this would be a bad hit.

David Njoku had really requested a trade before last season, but then revoked that request. Things worked out, Njoku hired a new agent, the vision became clearer for Njoku going forward.

Njoku has been with the Browns for the duration of his career and has noted to love it in Cleveland. That’s not easy for someone to do, especially when they played college football in Miami.

The Browns opted to use the franchise tag on the tight end and he will play for one-year at just under $11 million dollars.

Both sides hope to get a deal done, extending his time in Cleveland even longer. The team cut Austin Hooper and Njoku is the clear-cut top tight end on the team. If a deal gets done, Njoku won’t have to play on the uncertainty of the tag.

For today, this just comes as a funny April Fools’ joke that will carry some weight. Fans who may not notice the day could think it’s real, but realistically, it is not.

