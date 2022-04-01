Skip to main content

Browns TE David Njoku Requests Trade on April Fool's Day

On April Fools’ day, tight end David Njoku had to make some fun of it.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku played a cruel joke on Friday morning, saying he wants to be traded. Thankfully the calendar checks out as April Fools’ Day, or else this would be a bad hit.

David Njoku had really requested a trade before last season, but then revoked that request. Things worked out, Njoku hired a new agent, the vision became clearer for Njoku going forward.

Njoku has been with the Browns for the duration of his career and has noted to love it in Cleveland. That’s not easy for someone to do, especially when they played college football in Miami.

The Browns opted to use the franchise tag on the tight end and he will play for one-year at just under $11 million dollars.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both sides hope to get a deal done, extending his time in Cleveland even longer. The team cut Austin Hooper and Njoku is the clear-cut top tight end on the team. If a deal gets done, Njoku won’t have to play on the uncertainty of the tag.

For today, this just comes as a funny April Fools’ joke that will carry some weight. Fans who may not notice the day could think it’s real, but realistically, it is not.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) reacts after a second half touchdown reception against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns NFL Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson, WR Penn State

By Sam Penix2 hours ago
Watson 1
News

In Wake of Grand Jury Decision, Watson Accuser Speaks Out

By Pete Smith15 hours ago
8009C8F1-3DA1-4DEC-85F5-D217C8A10ABD
News

With Deshaun Watson on Board, Where do Browns Find Themselves in the Power Rankings?

By Pete Smith21 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Two Dark Horse Teams to Watch for QB Baker Mayfield

By Brandon LittleMar 30, 2022
Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) celebrates defensive lineman Derek Parish (0) sack against Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Houston Cougars won 31 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns NFL Draft Profile: Logan Hall, DL Houston

By Sam PenixMar 30, 2022
Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

Roger Goodell Provides Update on Browns QB Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleMar 29, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski Excited for April 18th

By Pete SmithMar 29, 2022
D7185634-5020-4AD1-82C6-E5CF0406DB04
News

Cleveland Browns Add Experienced Center to Roster

By Brandon LittleMar 29, 2022