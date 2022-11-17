Browns TE David Njoku Returns to Practice Ahead of Bills Game

At last, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has returned to practice after missing several weeks with a sprained ankle. Njoku was out two games with the ankle injury that he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens.

This is big news for the Browns, who are going to welcome their starting tight end back with open arms. Njoku had enjoyed a breakout season up until he was hurt, and should hit the ground running now that he is back on the field. On the season, Njoku has caught 34 passes for 418 receiving yards and a score. The offense undoubtedly missed his playmaking abilities while he was out.

Additionally, safety D’Anthony Bell remains in the concussion protocol. Defensive tackles Perrion Winfrey and Jordan Elliott were not spotted at the open portion of practice.

The Browns get good news on Thursday afternoon with the return of Njoku. His status for the Buffalo Bills game is not yet known, but getting back to practice is a good sign.

