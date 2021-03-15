Browns Place Tender on KhaDarel Hodge per Report

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns will place a tender on wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

That will ensure Hodge stays with the Browns for the 2021 season. Hodge was initially claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Rams by John Dorsey because of his special teams ability, but had shown some flashes of ability at receiver.

In the 2020 season, Hodge became a full time receiver and came up with some clutch receptions over the course of the year. Unfortunately, he also suffered a pair of hamstring injuries that kept him out seven games.

Hodge ended up becoming the third receiver in the Browns offense because he offered the ability to stretch the field to create some spacing. That became increasingly important when Odell Beckham went down with a torn ACL.

In all, Hodge caught 11 passes in nine games for 180 yards, but when he wasn't out there, it became noticeable. Hodge is also a good blocker as a receiver.

Ideally, Hodge won't be the team's third receiver in 2021 as they look to continue adding talent, but he did show enough to be retained to see what else he can do with further development and hopefully better fortune in terms of his health.

The Browns have extended tenders to tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive end Porter Gustin as well. They have opted not to place tenders on linebacker Tae Davis and corner Tavierre Thomas.

