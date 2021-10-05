Browns Release LB Elijah Lee

Tuesday as one of three moves the Cleveland Browns made, the team announced the release of linebacker Elijah Lee, who has been a major part of their special teams and played in their defense the past three games.

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of linebacker Elijah Lee along with the news they intend to sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and place center Nick Harris on injured reserve. Presently, the Browns have one open roster spot that is likely spoken for but not yet announced.

Lee was initially released by the Browns when they cut down their rosters, signing him to the practice squad. He was regularly activated on game day and was signed to the active roster with the announcement of fellow linebacker Anthony Walker going on injured reserve.

The team likely plans to once again sign Lee to the practice squad, He currently leads the team in special teams snaps and has played snaps at linebacker in their defense each of the past three games, totally 60 snaps in all.

While this could mean the team feels Walker might come back soon, the team has yet to announce their intention to designate him for return. Even if they did, the team would have time where they could have him practice before activating him.

It's possible the Browns went ahead and cut Lee now, so they can quickly get him back on the practice squad, so that he could play Sunday when the team faces the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

It's also possible the Browns have an unrelated roster move in the works, potentially adding more help to the offensive line if they are concerned about availability of Jedrick Wills and Chris Hubbard, the team's top two options at left tackle.

Nevertheless, the Browns have a roster spot available to them and a move has yet to be made to fill it, so the team is currently at 53 on the active roster. If the Browns do plan to sign Lee to the practice squad, they will need to make space there.

