Browns Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller Will Play, Texans David Johnson, Senio Kelemete Won't

Pete Smith

After having practice later in the day on Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that running back Nick Chubb and right guard Wyatt Teller will play on Sunday while the Houston Texans announced that both running back David Johnson and Senio Kelemete have been ruled out as both remain in the concussion protocol.

The Browns had to place offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, who had been playing in Teller's place as he had been recovering from a strained calf. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski suggested that Kendall Lamm and rookie Nick Harris can fill the void created by Hubbard's absence.

Chubb was recovering from a sprained MCL and practiced Wednesday with a brace on his knee. Thursday, he didn't have one on in the time the media was present. He said he felt good in his press availability and it simply remains to be seen how much the Browns utilize him against the Texans.

Jacob Phillips, the rookie linebacker for the Browns, is listed as questionable for this game.

The Texans will have running back Duke Johnson start in place of David Johnson. A former Brown, Duke has missed two games this season, but hasn't been utilized much in the running game to this point. He's been employed more as a blocking and receiving threat, which could push the Texans even further into their passing game.

In place of Kelemete at left guard, the team will likely have Max Scharping. The former second round pick out of Northern Illinois has struggled to this point and could be a weakness between Laremy Tunsil and Nick Martin on the left side of the line.

