Texans Missing Key Contributors as Browns Have Full Practice

Pete Smith

Ahead of their game Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have everyone practicing, even if some of them aren't quite full participants yet while the Houston Texans have a few players missing practice on Thursday.

Running back David Johnson is still in the concussion protocol and is unlikely to play Sunday. Duke Johnson will get the bulk of the reps there, which would make quarterback Deshaun Watson the team's leading rusher for that game. Duke can help with blocking and as a receiving threat but only further pigeonholes the Texans into a passing team.

Starting left guard Senio Kelemete is also in the concussion protocol. If he's unable to play, that would leave Max Scharping to play left guard, who has struggled so far this season. Fully healthy, the left side of the Texans line has been more reliable, particularly as a pass blocking unit, but Scharping has been a weak link between Laremy Tunsil and Nick Martin, potentially giving the Browns defense an area to exploit.

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has yet to practice this week due to a hamstring injury. Omenihu is part of their penetrating defensive line rotation. He has gotten a significant number of reps this season, coming in as part of their nickel front. Ross Blacklock, the second round rookie, will likely have to play the bulk of the snaps in his absence.

Dylan Cole missed Wednesday, but was able to participate in Thursday's practice on a limited basis. So far, Cole has only played three snaps this season to this point.

The Browns had everyone healthy, but their starting offensive line, save for the rookie Jedrick Wills, has been limited thus far. That may be about rest more than injury. Wyatt Teller is expected to play this week and the rest of the players are reportedly feeling good.

Jacob Phillips is still limited as he comes back from a knee injury. The Browns appear to be taking a cautious approach with him and some of that may simply be about getting him back in game shape. Unfortunately, his rookie season has been marred by injuries to his knee and he hasn't been able to do much. No decision has been made on his status, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's also limited Sunday, if he's active at all.

Nick Chubb is not on the injury report because he's not technically activated yet. That will happen on Friday or Saturday. Wednesday, he practiced with a knee brace as he returns from a sprained MCL. Thursday, he did not wear the brace.

The Browns have said they will make a determination on both Chubb and Teller Friday. Expectations are that both will be playing this week, but there have been no details on just how much he is practicing.

