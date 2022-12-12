Skip to main content

Browns to Know More on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Injury Later in the Week

Cleveland Browns will have a better idea of how serious linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's injury is later in the week.

Injures have not been pleasant to the Cleveland Browns this season when it comes to the linebacker position. Another injury has surfaced as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Following the loss to the Bengals, the Notre Dame product was carted off the field and seen limping in the locker room. Stefanski said that they are waiting on test results in order to have a better idea of the severity.

Despite the injury and loss, JOK make six tackles against the Bengals. On the season, Koramoah has 70 tackles and two forced fumbles. Cleveland has already lost Anthony Walker and Jacob Phillips for the season, another one down would cause even more issues.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland Browns
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) plays the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
What was the Point of the Browns 2022 Season?

By Pete Smith
Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities

By Brandon Little
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) and cornerback Denzel Ward (21) in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Week 14
Should the Browns have Doubled Bengals Ja'Marr Chase?

By Pete Smith
AFC North Standings After Week 14: Ravens, Bengals Take Care of Business

By Brandon Little
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Brissett Entering for Watson: We Felt Like we had an Opportunity

By Brandon Little
Browns Myles Garrett is Very Much in Play for Defensive Player of the Year

By Brandon Little
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Donovan Peoples-Jones Continues to Thrive Against Bengals, Posts Career High

By Pete Smith
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws in the first quarter during a Week 14 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Browns Offense, Deshaun Watson Improve, Still Fall Short Against Bengals

By Pete Smith