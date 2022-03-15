Browns to meet with QB Deshaun Watson today

Cleveland Browns will meet with the soon to be traded Deshaun Watson today, first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Houston Texans quarterback is supposed to be traded soon.

Watson was not indicted on criminal charges by a grand jury. Now, teams are being active and trying to land the star quarterback. The asking price is high and the Browns look to be in on it.

Meeting with Watson gives the Browns a chance to lay out their franchise plans with him, trying to lure him. The two sides will meet to see if it makes sense. Other teams in the mix include the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

