Browns to Participate in NFL Event to Provide Opportunity for Minorities

Cleveland Browns have two front-office members that are up-and-coming minorities in the NFL world. The league is holding a Front Office Accelerator at this week's meetings in Dallas. This meeting will have an emphasis on rising people of color and women front office prospects, with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club owners and executives.

Glenn Cook and Catherine Raiche of the Browns will be attending this event. Both are potential names that could move up before long. Raiche is the Vice President of Football Operations with the Browns. Cook works as the Vice President of Player Personnel. Both could be potentially general manager targets very soon, which would net the Browns draft compensation.

Cleveland has put a point of emphasis on promoting people of color and women in the line of football work. Andrew Berry being the general manager and Callie Brownson being on the coaching staff are just a couple of examples.

