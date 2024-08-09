Browns Top Rookie Reveals He Wanted To Play For Cleveland All Along
The Cleveland Browns did not have a first-round draft pick this year, so their first selection was at No. 54 in the second round.
With the pick, the Browns took Ohio State defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., a Cleveland native.
While Hall tempered his expectations throughout the process, he has now revealed that he was hoping for the Browns all along.
“Deep down, I hoped for Cleveland,” Hall said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “But it was in God’s hands. I really didn’t know the Browns were gonna take me, and I just thought that wherever it was, I was gonna get on that plane and show up ready to be my best.”
Well, fortunately for Hall, it ended up being Cleveland, and he described it "the greatest feeling ever in the world."
The 21-year-old will get to make his preseason debut with the Browns on Saturday, as Cleveland gets set to take on the Green Bay Packers.
While the Browns have a rather deep defensive line, Hall may end up playing a fairly significant role for Cleveland this season. Heck, he may end up getting real playing time right off the bat, as fellow defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is recovering from a knee procedure.
Hall spent three seasons at Ohio State and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he registered 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His pass-rushing ability was better displayed in 2022, when he recorded 4.5 sacks.
The Browns pride themselves on their defense, so we'll see if Hall can help take the unit to even greater heights in 2024.