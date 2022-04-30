Skip to main content

Browns Agree to trade CB Troy Hill Back to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire corner Troy Hill.

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. They are sending corner Troy Hill to the Rams for a fifth-round pick in 2023. Hill previously played five seasons with the Rams and then signed a two-year deal with the Browns in free agency.

Hill's base salary of $3.5 million goes to the Rams. Unless there is some agreement with his bonus money, the Browns will eat $5.625 million in guaranteed money. Hill was signed to a four-year deal, but two of them were void years.

Hill had been largely operating from the slot, so the Browns will need to replace that role on the defense.

The Browns had previously selected Martin Emerson, a corner out of Mississippi State. He could compete for a role in the slot. It's also possible the Browns might be inclined Greg Newsome there more and have Greedy Williams on the boundary opposite Denzel Ward when they got to three corner sets.

The Browns have now acquired fourth and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in deals made Saturday.

Hill appeared in 12 games with the Browns, starting four. He recorded 34 solo tackles, including seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He only recorded one pass deflection this past season.

Hill also left a game with a scary concussion against the New England Patriots. After taking a hit, Hill appeared to be knocked unconscious before being carted off the field. Hill only missed one game before returning against the Baltimore Ravens.

