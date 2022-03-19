Browns trading QB Case Keenum to Bills

Case Keenum is going from cold winters to colder winters. The Cleveland Browns are trading their backup quarterback to the Buffalo Bills, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Keenum was guaranteed a roster bonus of $1 million dollars yesterday and today he is traded.

Bills lost their backup to the AFC North, as the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitchell Trubsiky. Buffalo was in need of a backup.

Signing a proven backup behind Josh Allen wasn’t expected, as Allen is one of the better quarterbacks in the game now. If he was to go down the Bills will have a capable body behind him.

The Browns are receiving a seventh round pick. So, instead of cutting Keenum. He’s shipped to a contender for next to nothing and Cleveland does right by him.

Cleveland now has no backup behind Deshaun Watson, besides Baker Mayfield who remains on the roster. Browns could sign Nick Mullens, someone who knows the offense and has been with the team.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!