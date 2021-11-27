Browns Waive G Hjalte Froholdt, DE Joe Jackson

The Cleveland Browns officially activated OT Jack Conklin and RB Kareem Hunt from injured reserve and in order to make space on the roster for them, the team waived G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson.

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving reserve defensive end Joe Jackson and guard Hjalte Froholdt, while activating defensive end Porter Gustin and wide receiver Jojo Natson from the Practice Squad for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Froholdt and Jackson clear the way for running back Kareem Hunt and offensivde tackle Jack Conklin, both being activated from injured resereve officially, so they can play against the Ravens.

Froholdt was signed from the Houston Texans practice squad in response to center Nick Harris going on injured reserve earlier in the year. Harris also missed time with COVID-19, which enabled Froholdt to stay on the roster and continuing auditioning for the Browns.

Should he clear waivers, it will bear watching to see if the Browns to sign him to the practice squad or if he goes elsewhere, be it back to Houston or somewhere else.

Jackson has spent time on the active roster as well as the practice squad this season. If he clears waivers, it stands to reason the Browns will sign him to the practice once again. That is part of the reason they are activating Gustin, but they also hope to have a healthy Takkarist McKinley back this week, who has missed multiple weeks with a groin issue.

The Browns will have Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, McKinley, Gustin and Ifeadi Odenigbo as edge options at their disposal this week as they attempt to contain Lamar Jackson.

