Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Waive RB John Kelly, Promote Three for Game Against Lions

    Ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns have waived running back John Kelly as well as activating three players.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving running back John Kelly on Saturday. In addition, they are activating DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager off the practice squad and have named CB Herb Miller as a COVID-19 replacement.

    With both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton clear of COVID-19 and able to reinforce D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns were free to waive Kelly, who they will likely re-sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

    Gustin reinforces the defensive edge position. Takkarist McKinley is questionable despite practicing all week, so if he is unable to go, they can have Gustin as an extra body to rotate.

    Read More

    Cager is an enormous wide receiver at 6'5" 220. He was initially signed to the practice squad ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers game, seemingly to help prepare for Mike Williams. The Browns never got rid of Cager and they now have made the decision to activate him.

    Anthony Schwartz sustained a concussion against the New England Patriots and will be out for this game. Cager could simply be in case of an another injury during the game, but the Browns might put him out there simply because of his physical dimensions for some reps.

    Miller has been consistently activated the last few weeks as the Browns have been juggling corners. Greg Newsome missed time with a calf injury. Greedy Williams then missed time with a shoulder injury and this week, both Troy Hill and A.J. Green are unavailable due to injuries this week.

    READ MORE: Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

    Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Waive RB John Kelly, Promote Three for Game Against Lions

    just now
    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
    News

    Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

    22 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Nick Chubb Cleared from COVID-19 per David Njoku

    Nov 19, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Baker Mayfield Practices Thursday, Jared Goff Still Idle

    Nov 18, 2021
    Cleveland Browns: Recapturing Baker Mayfield's Magic
    News

    Julius Jones Execution Commuted by Oklahoma Governor

    Nov 18, 2021
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Destroyed by Patriots

    Nov 17, 2021
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Baker Mayfield Expects to Play Against Lions But Misses Wednesday Practice

    Nov 17, 2021
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Jarvis Landry Says He's Not Getting the Ball So Much: Is Landry Right?

    Nov 16, 2021