Browns Waive RB John Kelly, Promote Three for Game Against Lions

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns have waived running back John Kelly as well as activating three players.

The Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving running back John Kelly on Saturday. In addition, they are activating DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager off the practice squad and have named CB Herb Miller as a COVID-19 replacement.

With both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton clear of COVID-19 and able to reinforce D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns were free to waive Kelly, who they will likely re-sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Gustin reinforces the defensive edge position. Takkarist McKinley is questionable despite practicing all week, so if he is unable to go, they can have Gustin as an extra body to rotate.

Cager is an enormous wide receiver at 6'5" 220. He was initially signed to the practice squad ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers game, seemingly to help prepare for Mike Williams. The Browns never got rid of Cager and they now have made the decision to activate him.

Anthony Schwartz sustained a concussion against the New England Patriots and will be out for this game. Cager could simply be in case of an another injury during the game, but the Browns might put him out there simply because of his physical dimensions for some reps.

Miller has been consistently activated the last few weeks as the Browns have been juggling corners. Greg Newsome missed time with a calf injury. Greedy Williams then missed time with a shoulder injury and this week, both Troy Hill and A.J. Green are unavailable due to injuries this week.

