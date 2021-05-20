Browns Waive TE Kyle Markway

The Cleveland Browns announced they were waiving tight end Kyle Markway on Thursday, reducing their roster to 89 players.

Markway was signed to the practice squad during the 2020 season and then signed to a futures contract once the season had concluded.

6'3 3/4" 250 pounds, he played for South Carolina in college and was a player that seemed to excel running seams. 2020 was his rookie season out of college., catching 31 passes for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his last year with the Gamecocks.

That leaves the Browns with five tight ends. The four expected to make the final roster in Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Stephen Carlson plus Jordan Franks, although Franks is not a traditional tight end.

He's a 25-year old H-Back/fullback preparing for his third season out of Central Florida. Franks could be utilized in space, but he would likely struggle as an inline option.

It's possible the Browns will want to bring in another tight end that's more traditional in case the Browns were to experience an injury during camp, but since they are four strong, it's not a pressing need.

The Browns have one spot they could use to bring in someone else, potentially someone the team had in for a workout during the team's rookie minicamp. Markway was also in attendance.

It would not be a surprise if Markway is brought back later given that he should be pretty well versed in the offense. For now, he is subject to waivers.

