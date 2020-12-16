Browns Without Andrew Sendejo, Wyatt Teller For Wednesday's Practice

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Cleveland Browns will only be without safety Andrew Sendejo and right guard Wyatt Teller in practice Wednesday.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that everyone will take part in Wednesday's practice except for safety Andrew Sendejo, who is in the concussion protocol and right guard Wyatt Teller, who has an ankle injury.

Teller's ankle is obviously of some concern, but that means that Myles Garrett, who came out of the game with an elbow issue and Jedrick Wills, who came out of the game with a foot injury, will practice. They could be limited, but the fact they are doing anything is a positive.

Garrett appeared to suffer a hyperextended elbow, returned to the game and finished it. It's good news that he's able to practice, but obviously the team would like his arm to be fully healthy to finish the season, so it will be worth monitoring how they handle it.

Wills may have simply been stepped on when he left the game limping. Chris Hubbard stepped in at left tackle without issue and Wills returned to the game a handful of snaps later. Perhaps the injury was superficial and largely amounts to a bruise, but it doesn't change the fact that it appears the Browns won't have their offensive line disrupted at that position.

Hubbard has played three different positions this season for the Browns including both tackle spots and right guard, which he's done admirably. To this point, he has not been able to play multiple positions at the same time, so if the Browns are forced to be shorthanded, the hope is they would only be missing one lineman.

Tight end Austin Hooper is also practicing, coming off the neck injury that forced him to miss the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Corner Denzel Ward will be practicing, coming off of his calf injury and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge is working towards returning from his hamstring injury.

Sheldrick Redwine will presumably take snaps for Sendejo, but the team also has Tedric Thompson they can throw into the mix as they prepare for the New York Giants this week.