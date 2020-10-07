SI.com
Browns Won't Have Starting Defensive Tackles In Practice Wednesday

Pete Smith

As the Cleveland Browns take the practice field on Wednesday in their preparation fro the Indianapolis Colts, they will be without both Sheldon Richardson (thigh) and Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), their starting defensive tackles.

Ogunjobi left the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and did not return with an abdominal injury. No other details have been made available at this point. Richardson went down on a play grabbing his thigh, but walked under his own power to the sideline at the end of the game as well.

In the event they are unavailable this week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Browns will turn to Vincent Taylor and rookie Jordan Elliott, but will likely seek some additional help. Joey Ivie is currently the only defensive tackle on the practice squad for the team, but they do have space there as the team elevated Taywan Taylor to the active roster. If they are truly concerned, particularly when it comes to Ogunjobi, the Browns will likely bring in additional help to make sure they have enough this week.

Tae Davis, the linebacker who predominately operates on special teams is also not practicing Wednesday. He is currently dealing with an elbow injury.

The good news for the Browns is they have David Njoku back this week. They also appear to have Kareem Hunt practicing after missing time last week as well as Adrian Clayborn and Olivier Vernon. Vernon played, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity against the Cowboys while Clayborn did not play this week.

