Browns Won't Place Tender on LB Tae Davis per Report

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting the Cleveland Browns won't place a tender on restricted free agent linebacker Tae Davis.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns will not be placing a tender on restricted free agent linebacker Tae Davis.

Tae Davis was a core special teams player that was forced into action at linebacker due to injuries at one point. The fact the Browns aren't placing a tender on Davis doesn't mean they don't want him back this season.

Just as in the case of corner Tavierre Thomas, another special teams player, the Browns don't want to give them a fully guaranteed one-year deal. They may want to keep both longer than one year, but with contracts that offer them more flexibility.

At times, the team may need to perform some roster gymnastics where they need to temporarily release a player with every intention of bringing them back. They don't want to incur dead money every time they make such a move.

Davis has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Browns, appearing in 22 regular season games. Both years were with Mike Priefer as the special teams coach, so that familiarity could be further reason the Browns hope to be able to re-sign Davis later in the process.

Davis could end up getting a better offer elsewhere and ultimately signing with another team. That's the risk the Browns are taking with such a move, but if they want to bring back Davis, Thomas or both, they want to be able to negotiate a contract that makes more sense from their standpoint.

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tae Davis (55) celebrates after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and secured a playoff berth at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
