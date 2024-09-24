Brutal Cleveland Browns Stat Reveals Deshaun Watson Needs Sympathy
It would not be an embellishment to say that the Cleveland Browns' offense has been terrible over the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season.
The Browns have yet to crack 20 points in any one game, they rank 31st in yardage and Deshaun Watson has not even resembled his former self.
But one stat from Pro Football Focus illustrates just how awful Cleveland's offense has been...and that Watson needs some help.
Essentially, Watson's supporting cast has been absolutely horrendous through Week 3.
Keep in mind: the above statistic does not take passing into account, so Watson's individual production is entirely exempt from this.
No. This is primarily about the Browns' horrendous offensive line and their subpar rushing attack, both of which were largely strengths for Cleveland in 2023.
To be fair, the Browns have been dealt some brutal injury luck. They opened the season with both of their starting tackles injured, and while Jedrick Wills returned this past Sunday, he re-aggravated his knee injury. Cleveland also just lost guard Wyatt Teller for the next several weeks, at least.
Not only that, but the Browns remain without star running back Nick Chubb, who has been sidelined since suffering a devastating injury in Week 2 of last season.
Of course, this does not totally excuse Watson. The 28-year-old has been below average since beginning his Cleveland career in 2022. He played in a grand total of 12 games over his first two seasons with the Browns, posting meager results.
Through three games in 2024, Watson has thrown for 551 yards, three touchdowns and a couple of interceptions while completing 57.8 percent of his passes and posting a 71.4 passer rating.
That being said, Watson does need some assistance.