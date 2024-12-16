Brutal Stat Could Foreshadow the End for Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski
The Cleveland Browns are widely expected to retain both general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski for the 2025 NFL season. However, there are reasons to think that they should reconsider taking that avenue.
Stefanski, in particular, should enter the 2025 season on the hot seat if he is brought back.
No one can blame him entirely for the way the 2024 campaign has gone. But, there is one major statistic that could foreshadow the beginning of the end for Stefanski with the Browns.
A head coaches biggest job is to get his team prepared to play each and every week. So far this season, Cleveland has looked like one of the most unprepared teams in the league.
As shared by Roberto Shenanigans on X, the Browns lead the NFL in pre-snap penalties. To make matters more concerning, they also led the league in that category during the 2023 season.
Granted, Stefanski isn't the only one to blame for the penalties. The players themselves have to play better.
That being said, there are quite a few players who are expected to be punished for their struggles. Cleveland will be looking for new players at certain positions and a few guys could end up losing their jobs.
When it comes to Stefanski, he needs to be held accountable as well. There is no excuse for a team to lead the NFL in this category in two straight seasons. Either he's not focusing enough on the details or players simply aren't listening and conforming to what he's teaching.
At this point in time, it doesn't sound like any major changes are coming to the Browns. In order for changes to happen, ownership has to be the driving force.
To this point in time, ownership has not seemed to sway from their support of Stefanski.
Of course, losing changes a lot of those types of things. If Cleveland continues to struggle in 2025, the writing may already be on the wall that Stefanski will have a short leash.
Things could not have gone much worse this season than they have. Stefanski and the Browns being the worst team in the league with pre-snap penalties is definitely a contributing factor and they fall on the head coaches shoulders more often than not.