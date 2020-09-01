SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Harrison Bryant Voted Winner of Maurice Bassett For Best Rookie of Training Camp

Pete Smith

The Maurice Bassett award is given to the most impressive rookie in training camp as voted on by the media. This year's winner was Harrison Bryant, the fourth round pick out of Florida Atlantic.

Bryant came in and immediately showcased the ability to find space, use his body to shield defenders and make tough catches. Quarterbacks kept finding him for touchdowns in red zone periods of practice, but there were plenty of times where plays were schemed for him with the second team.

These are all areas Bryant excelled in college. The fact that it's been such a seamless transition to the NFL has been gratifying for the organization. Bryant is credited with being an incredibly focused, hard worker.

The question with Bryant is how well he will be able to block. At this point, he's more suited to play as an H-back or wing as opposed to an inline tight end as that area of the game comes with time and physical development. Nevertheless, Bryant should find his way onto the field on Sundays as a third tight end and could certainly get his number called at points.

Bryant has been really impressive, but if I was asked to vote, I would have voted for Jacob Phillips, the third round linebacker out of LSU.

Like with Bryant, the questions surrounding Phillips are about his physicality, whether he's strong enough to get through blocks and make the tackles the Browns need him to make. He never really stood out with his strength for the Bayou Bengals, but he managed to consistently get ball carriers to the ground.

As the case was in Baton Rouge, play strength isn't as important when Phillips diagnoses plays so quickly and is able to beat the opponent to the spot that he's tackling ball carriers before the offense has a chance to deal with him.

Watching him practice with the Browns, he's still processing at a high level and finding the quickest path to the ball carrier. He's not a highlight hitter and he may never be, but whether he's been asked to tap off or tackle the ball carrier, it's difficult to ignore how often he's making plays.

The Mack Wilson injury may play a role, but it's difficult to argue that Phillips shouldn't be starting against the Baltimore Ravens at the weak side linebacker position. And once Phillips gets in there, he may never let that spot go.

Bryant has been impressive and he deserves recognition. Phillips is a third round pick, 21 years old and he looks like he should be starting. He appears to be exactly what the Browns were hoping to find when they moved on from Chris Kirksey and Joe Schobert in their more economical approach at the position.

The bottom line is the Browns look to have drafted well this year as they have multiple players that have impressed enough to be up for consideration.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grant Delpit Has Surgery To Repair Ruptured Achilles'

Grant Delpit had surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles' and was back in the Cleveland Browns team facility on Monday.

Pete Smith

by

shwnstevenson

Four Names to Know That Could Make the Browns Final Roster

With cut down day fast approaching, the Cleveland Browns have a good amount of talent. There are four players that fans need to know that could end up making the final roster.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter Shows Leadership, Explains Keys to Successful NFL Season

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter displayed his leadership off the field with keys to a successful 2020 NFL season

BrandonLittle

Browns Notebook: Players Making Closing Arguments for Final Roster, A Few Possible Surprises

Sunday marked the first practice for the Cleveland Browns in their stadium and also signaled the coming cuts to their roster this week as they are only two weeks away from taking on the Baltimore Ravens in week one of the regular season.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Safety Sheldrick Redwine: Being Black in America is Tough

Social injustice is a big topic amongst everyone, a problem that needs fixed. Sheldrick Redwine shared some of his stories and offered some thoughts.

BrandonLittle

Bonds Formed Seeking Social Justice Carry Over to the Field

As the Cleveland Browns continue to experience racial inequality in America as a team, they are forming bonds that will carry over and benefit the team on the field.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Speaks of Teams Plans to Fight Social Justice, Hopes to Have Ownership Backing

Myles Garrett speaks out on recent happenings, hoping to meet Jacob Blake and more.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign C Jon Toth, Place Newly Signed DE Curtis Weaver On Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns signed center Jon Toth and placed Curtis Weaver on injured reserve after claiming him from waivers. Weaver was a fifth round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

COVID-19 Created Path For Wildcat Strikes, Increased Leverage For Professional Athletes

Wednesday evening, teams from multiple professional leagues decided to engage in a wildcat strike, refusing to play over the events of Kenosha, Wisconsin. This was only possible because of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Free Agent Tony Jefferson Shuts Down Any Rumors on Interest With The Cleveland Browns

After losing Grant Delpit to injury, rumors of the Browns signing safety help have ramped up a little bit. Tony Jefferson wants no part in those said rumors.

BrandonLittle