The Maurice Bassett award is given to the most impressive rookie in training camp as voted on by the media. This year's winner was Harrison Bryant, the fourth round pick out of Florida Atlantic.

Bryant came in and immediately showcased the ability to find space, use his body to shield defenders and make tough catches. Quarterbacks kept finding him for touchdowns in red zone periods of practice, but there were plenty of times where plays were schemed for him with the second team.

These are all areas Bryant excelled in college. The fact that it's been such a seamless transition to the NFL has been gratifying for the organization. Bryant is credited with being an incredibly focused, hard worker.

The question with Bryant is how well he will be able to block. At this point, he's more suited to play as an H-back or wing as opposed to an inline tight end as that area of the game comes with time and physical development. Nevertheless, Bryant should find his way onto the field on Sundays as a third tight end and could certainly get his number called at points.

Bryant has been really impressive, but if I was asked to vote, I would have voted for Jacob Phillips, the third round linebacker out of LSU.

Like with Bryant, the questions surrounding Phillips are about his physicality, whether he's strong enough to get through blocks and make the tackles the Browns need him to make. He never really stood out with his strength for the Bayou Bengals, but he managed to consistently get ball carriers to the ground.

As the case was in Baton Rouge, play strength isn't as important when Phillips diagnoses plays so quickly and is able to beat the opponent to the spot that he's tackling ball carriers before the offense has a chance to deal with him.

Watching him practice with the Browns, he's still processing at a high level and finding the quickest path to the ball carrier. He's not a highlight hitter and he may never be, but whether he's been asked to tap off or tackle the ball carrier, it's difficult to ignore how often he's making plays.

The Mack Wilson injury may play a role, but it's difficult to argue that Phillips shouldn't be starting against the Baltimore Ravens at the weak side linebacker position. And once Phillips gets in there, he may never let that spot go.

Bryant has been impressive and he deserves recognition. Phillips is a third round pick, 21 years old and he looks like he should be starting. He appears to be exactly what the Browns were hoping to find when they moved on from Chris Kirksey and Joe Schobert in their more economical approach at the position.

The bottom line is the Browns look to have drafted well this year as they have multiple players that have impressed enough to be up for consideration.