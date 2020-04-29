Buffalo Bills Sign Former Cleveland Browns DE Bryan Cox Jr.

The Buffalo Bills announced they were signing Bryan Cox Jr. to a one-year deal, Cox, the son of three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bryan Cox, was an undrafted free agent out of Florida that signed with the Carolina Panthers and spent two and a half seasons there. This past season, he signed with the Cleveland Browns after the Myles Garrett suspension, appearing in six games, starting two.

Garrett's suspension combined with a knee injury to Olivier Vernon put the Browns in a terrible spot on the edge. Cox, along with Porter Gustin, were two of the options signed just to try to get through the season. Nothing really stands out about Cox in terms of physical talent or history, but on the field, he just does what he's supposed to in terms of assignments, generating positive plays. As a result, his playing time kept increasing, which helped him get the first two starts of his career.

His production on the box score wasn't notable, amassing half a sack and 12 solo tackles, but his effort and activity were positives. He took some reps from Chad Thomas, the team's primary backup defensive end to that point, allowing him to put more reps on tape. That may have assisted him in signing this deal with the Bills.

Cox's spot is likely one he will have to fight for on their roster, but his time with the Browns showed he might be more competitive than some might expect. The Browns hope they have upgraded the position by signing Adrian Clayborn to play that backup option.