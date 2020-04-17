BrownsDigest
Caesars Sportsbook Sets Cleveland Browns Win Total At 8.5

Pete Smith

Caesars Sportsbook released their win totals for NFL teams in the 2020 season and their projection for the Cleveland Browns is 8.5. Last year, the win total for the Browns was projected at 9 and they finished a dismal 6-10. There are a number of reasons to feel more confident in the Browns as a team this season but 8.5 wins seems about right.

The Browns have a better situation at offensive tackle, even if it's still not finished. Their team has better depth, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. And presumably, their wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry will be healthier in 2020.

They are still operating with a first year head coach in Kevin Stefanski, even if he seems far more equipped to do the job than Freddie Kitchens was last year. They also have a first year general manager in Andrew Berry, though he seems to be more than up to the job so far, and they are bringing in a bunch of new players. That's all happening in a season that has already been impacted by COVID-19 as OTAs have been canceled to this point and it's unclear just how far that impact will go.

For the Browns and teams in similar situations with new coaching staffs and major roster turnover, they are at a major disadvantage. Teams that need the most practice time are getting less than normal and that could significantly alter their win total for season. The Browns in particular, have so much invested on the offensive side of the ball. Offense takes longer to come together and gel, so losing out on reps could be particularly costly.

The Browns should definitely be better than they were last year, but their upside might be limited by the pandemic.

by

Dopeitsparish