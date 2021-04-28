Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Virginia Tech Corner Caleb Farley Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Attend NFL Draft

Virginia Tech Hokies corner Caleb Farley has tested positive for COVID-19 according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The announcement came Wednesday and he will not be able to attend the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not attend the NFL Draft, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday.

Farley is arguably the most talented corner in the 2021 NFL Draft class, but this is the latest setback for him with his health, which could have major ramifications on when he's selected.

Farley's tape is second to none. He was dominant in 2019 and made it look easy. The problem for Farley is he had tore his ACL as a true freshman and recently had his second back surgery. Both were to deal with disc issues that have been bothering for him for over a year with the hope that this fixes the issue permanently.

There are no shortage of people who don't believe any back surgery is minor, which could see Farley fall out of the first round of the NFL Draft entirely.

Per Rosenhaus, Farley is fine and asymptomatic. However, with the NFL Draft starting Thursday, it doesn't seem as simple as teams simply taking their word for it and proceeding as normal. It's unclear how teams that are interested in Farley would get peace of mind to make the selection when their doctors can't evaluate him.

Perhaps it has no impact at all, but it's one more wrinkle in the NFL Draft and specifically for Farley, who has been linked to the Cleveland Browns potentially, who possess the 26th pick.

READ MORE: X-Factor to Watch in the 2021 NFL Draft, Impact on the Cleveland Browns

Oct 5, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) is unable to make a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) defends the play during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

Virginia Tech Corner Caleb Farley Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Attend NFL Draft

Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) warms-up on the field before the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

X-Factor to Watch in the 2021 NFL Draft, Impact on the Cleveland Browns

BDPodcast_Episode_Seven
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 7: 2021 NFL First Round Mock Draft

08AF1D89-A059-4DF2-BE35-E96CE0809226
Featured Content

The Prospect That Scares Me Most for the Browns

E2E1FF12-F9A2-43F0-9BA1-CC4A9CA79D58
Featured Content

Draft Options For Cleveland Browns To Add Cornerback Depth

Cleveland Browns Players React to New Potential CBA Deal on Twitter
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2021 Mock Draft, Vol. 5 (Final)

Jaycee Horn Gamecocks
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Trade Up in 2021 NFL Draft

12422199-4F9B-4551-BF5D-B7FDE505258F
News

13 Players Will Be In Person For 2021 NFL Draft In Cleveland