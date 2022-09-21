Skip to main content

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Cornerback Joe Haden is retiring after signing a one day contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Haden is signing a one-day NFL contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple reports. Haden was a former first-round pick of the Browns in 2010 and played seven seasons in Cleveland.

After seven seasons in Cleveland, Haden spent five with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so all he knew was AFC North football. Haden was a three-time Pro Bowl recipient, as well as a second-team All-Pro player in 2013.

Haden was very productive at corner for the Browns right away. He intercepted six passes as a rookie, 19 as a whole while with the Browns. For his career, Haden has intercepted 29 passes in 148 career starts.

Haden is 33-years-old, so he’s likely leaving football with just a little left in the tank.

News

