    December 24, 2021
    K Chase McLaughlin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Be Out Against Packers

    Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will be out against the Green Bay Packers at a minimum.
    The Cleveland Browns continue to be ravaged by COVID-19 as they will now be forced to utilize their backup kicker. Chase McLaughlin has tested positive for COVID-19 per a report from Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, so he will be out against the Green Bay Packers. Chris Naggar will do the kicking for the Browns in Lambeau Field.

    McLaughlin has come under fire for missed kicks over the past six weeks, prompting questions from the media as to whether he will be replaced. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been steadfast, saying McLaughlin is their kicker.

    These questions came on the heels of the Browns switching punters. Jamie Gillan, who was on the COVID-19 list, was waived in favor of Dustin Colquitt, who punted the past two games in relief. Gillan had been struggling for almost two seasons and Colquitt's performance which was largely average, was good enough to make the switch.

    McLaughlin will be idle as Naggar kicks for the Browns, getting the same opportunity as Colquitt. Bystanders will be watching to see if Naggar is a better field goal kicker in this game and any others he might kick in compared to McLaughlin.

    McLaughlin's appeal was a powerful leg with distance, which was an upgrade from Cody Parkey, the team's kicker in 2020. McLaughlin started out the 2021 season at an outstanding clip, but has fallen off in recent weeks.

    This is one more challenge the Browns are facing against arguably the best team in the NFL, a game where a win would possibly put them back on track to win the AFC North division.

    READ MORE: Browns John Johnson III Out Against Packers, Myles Garrett and Malik Jackson Questionable

    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) looks toward the uprights before his point after try during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) snaps the ball against Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
