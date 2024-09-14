NFC Team Linked To Cleveland Browns' Defensive Star In Bold Trade Idea
The Cleveland Browns looked brutal in their Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and some are already wondering which Browns players could be available via trade.
While it's still far too early for any concrete rumors, it never hurts to speculate, and Robert Schmitz of Da Bears Blog has labeled the Chicago Bears as a potential fit for Cleveland edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.
Myles Garrett was also mentioned in the social media exchange, but let's be honest: that isn't happening.
Smith, on the other hand, could be a legitimate trade candidate.
The 32-year-old re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal this past offseason, so if Cleveland's season craters before the Nov. 5 trade deadline, it could decide to move Smith in order to recoup some value.
Smith played in 16 games with the Browns last year, registering 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in what was a fairly underwhelming campaign overall.
The University of Kentucky product was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens before signing with the Green Bay Packers.
Smith broke out with the Packers, rattling off back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2019 and 2020 and making the Pro Bowl both years.
An injury knocked him out after just one game in 2021, but in 2022, he linked up with the Minnesota Vikings and bounced back with 44 tackles and 10 sacks.
Perhaps Smith's best days are behind him, but he displayed in Week 1 that he still has some juice in the tank, logging three tackles and a sack.
Remember: the Bears acquired edge rusher Montez Sweat in a deal with the Washington Commanders at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, so acquiring a pass rusher again in 2024 would not be without precedent.