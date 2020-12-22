Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Chris Hubbard Placed On IR, Elijah Benton Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns placed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on injured reserve and put safety Elijah Benton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Cleveland Browns made a pair of announcements on Tuesday including officially placing offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on injured reserve as well as placing safety Elijah Benton on the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hubbard suffered a dislocated kneecap and torn ligaments in the game against the New York Giants. He is scheduled to have surgery to repair the issue this week, but he's out for the rest of the season and it's entirely a question of his recovery in terms of next season.

Benton is on the team's practice squad and has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list. The facility was never shut down, so it may be a close contact situation for Benton.

Rookie offensive lineman Nick Harris will continue to operate as the team's right guard until Wyatt Teller is able to recover from an ankle injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. At this point, the odds are pretty good that Harris will play this week against the New York Jets with the team hopeful they can have Teller back for the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the postseason.

At the moment, the Browns have an open roster spot, so they will sign someone else to fill that spot. It could be as simple as signing Michael Dunn to the active roster as he's been promoted lately when the team has been shorthanded on the offensive line.

It's possible they could look to bring help in for another position, but it's becoming a challenge to add anyone they aren't already familiar with if they hope to get an impact from them this season.

Dec 2, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
