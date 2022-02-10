Chris Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss, Returning to Browns

That did not last long. After a brief stint with Ole Miss, Chris Kiffin is expected to return to Cleveland. According to a report, Kiffin is returning after just about a month with the Ole Miss football program. Kiffin was working beside his brother, Lane, but a change of heart is all it took.

Kiffin coached the defensive line for the Browns for the last two seasons, and recently was the co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. A change of heart is the expected culprit that led Kiffin back to the NFL; after just a short time in the college ranks

In the NFL you do not have to recruit. That is the single biggest reason some coaches prefer the NFL. It is less strenuous in that sense, but higher in other places.

Kiffin will presumably come back to work with the defensive line, which featured a great duo in 2021 between Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is a free-agent to be, but the Browns would love to have him back.

Kiffin taking the job back could be good for both sides. He has the familiarity with the players and team, as well as the area of Cleveland.

