    October 19, 2021
    Nick Chubb Officially Ruled Out Against Broncos

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski officially ruled out Nick Chubb for their game against the Denver Broncos.
    For the second game in a row, the Cleveland Browns will be without running back Nick Chubb as they take on the Denver Broncos, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Tuesday.

    Not a huge surprise with the quick turnaround, Chubb will hopefully be ready to return from the calf injury he's dealing with for the Pittsburgh Steelers when the Browns host them for Halloween.

    Fellow running back D'Ernest Johnson hinted this was coming by talking about how excited he was to make his first start in the NFL in his media availability, which occurred before Stefanski's.

    The Browns will have Johnson, John Kelly, recently promoted to the active roster, and potentially Demetric Felton as their three backs for their game against the Broncos.

    Johnson offers a good amount of straight line speed to the position and recently has looked pretty good as a receiving threat in the preseason. Kelly also shined as a receiver, but was a bit of a feast or famine option out of the backfield.

    This could also require Baker Mayfield, assuming he can play against the Broncos, to carry a larger amount of the offense this week. Should that be the case, expect a heavy dose of quick passes as they try to find favorable matchups against what has been a pretty solid Broncos defense.

    The loss of Chubb for another game only adds to the Browns frustrations as they will be without Kareem Hunt for at least a month.

    The Browns are just trying to endure the injuries and find a way to get a win this week before they get a week and a half to prepare and heal for the Steelers.

