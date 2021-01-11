Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Steelers’ Chase Claypool Comments That Browns Will Get ‘Clapped’ Next Week

Browns defeated the Steelers Sunday night, their seems to be an effect it has left for some Steelers players, one being Chase Claypool.
Last night the Cleveland Browns has themselves a night winning their first playoff game in well over two decades. It came at the hands of an AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, which made it a bit better for Cleveland.

One member of the Steelers in exact couldn’t take the loss and move on, he had to have a word and it was him relying on another team to defeat the Browns. It is pretty bad when you have to rely on another team to get a job done, when you couldn’t. Wide receiver Chase Claypool said on a steam, “bad loss, but Browns are going to get clapped next week, so it’s all good”.

Considering the Browns scored 48 points and beat the Steelers handily, if it were not for a late comeback by the Steelers to make it interest at least. The rookie is giving notion that the Steelers stood no chance next week. Comments like this are just rookie mistakes, but fit in well with the past remarks that have came from the Steelers. It is looking more and more like it that Claypool is fitting in that wideout room just fine.

Sure, Claypool had a solid game with five catches and two of them being touchdowns. But, it is a weak move when you have to rely on another team to do a job that you could not do. In the end, the Cleveland Browns got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which has left a sour taste for some Steelers’ players. 

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) can not make the catch as Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
