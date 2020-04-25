Cleveland Browns: 12 Potential Targets For Day Three of the NFL Draft

Day three of the NFL draft is always interesting, because there are real opportunities for teams to get better. Teams are supposed to get first and second round picks right, but when it comes to rounds four through seven, whether it's adding depth, role players or depth with a few players proving to real difference makers, day three of the draft is an opportunity for teams.

The Cleveland Browns with general manager Andrew Berry running his first draft have shown some interesting themes so far in this draft process. And some of them are likely to continue, particularly when it comes to valuing talent over addressing needs and seeing the draft as an extension of the roster.

The Browns have a pick in the fourth round, picking 115th overall, so they'll be up pretty quickly. They added a fifth round pick in the trade with the Indianapolis Colts, 160th overall. And they have a sixth round pick to use.

They made two trades yesterday and it stands to reason they might continue to work the phones and try to maneuver, whether it's up or down to get players they are interested in or adding more draft assets, be it for this year or next.

The positions that stand out largely due to talent and where the Browns are headed as opposed to need necessarily include slot corner and wide receiver. They could look for more edge rush help, perhaps another linebacker, but they also may add another safety here as well.