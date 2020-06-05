BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns 2020 Fantasy Outlook

Pete Smith

From the hiring of Kevin Stefanski as head coach to making significant improvements on the offensive line and adding Austin Hooper, the Cleveland Browns provide a number of reasons for their offense to perform better and fantasy owners to get better return on investment with a number of players in 2020.

The focus is largely and deservedly going to be on Baker Mayfield, who had a mediocre second season. Better blocking and another premium weapon being added to the offense should pay massive dividends for Mayfield, who will be playing in an offense that appears to fit him like a glove. If nothing else, he should be more efficient with fewer negative plays.

The X-factor at this point is the health of his top two receivers. Jarvis Landry is recovering from offseason hip surgery and has mentioned August as his target return, but acknowledged September as a possibility. Odell Beckham should be much closer to being cleared from his surgery that involved a groin issue that plagued him all of last season.

Landry, despite barely practicing and being in pain consistently throughout the year, had perhaps the second best season of his career. Assuming there's enough time for him to get in shape and get the reps necessary with Mayfield, he could put up similar numbers. It's just a question of when that would start.

Beckham and Mayfield never found chemistry last season. He still had over 1,000 yards, but it could be so much better from an efficiency and touchdown standpoint. Beckham only scored four touchdowns in 2019.

Nick Chubb is rock solid and should only stand to benefit from the Browns offseason. He thrived running in wide zone concepts last year. Improving the blocking in front of him as well as generating a more viable passing attack only makes him more dangerous, creating opportunities for more explosive plays.

It remains to be seen how Kareem Hunt gets used in this offense. He should be better as a runner as the Browns have added Andy Janovich and Hunt has been his best with a fullback as his eyes. As a receiver, Stefanski may not be as inclined to play him out wide as a receiver with options like Hooper and David Njoku available, but that is to be determined.

As for new addition Austin Hooper, Mayfield loves throwing to tight ends. He did it throughout his college career and even when the Browns were somewhat compromised at the tight end position last season due to an injury to Njoku, he still targeted tight ends in the red zone particularly. Hooper could end up with large number of touchdowns.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vic Fangio Comments Exemplify NFL's Continuing Failure On Race

In a conference call on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach in responding to a question proved himself ignorant of the racial issues that still exist in the NFL.

Pete Smith

by

DallasSteve

The Lack of Equity in the NFL Mirrors Problems in Society

As both teams and players weigh in on the state of the country and race, the failures of the NFL on this front must not go unnoticed.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Myles Garrett Reaches Out To Family Of Slain Retired Police Captain, David Dorn

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has offered to help the family of slain retired police captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed Monday night attempting to stop a robbery in St. Louis.

Pete Smith

by

pkbrownsfan

Odell Beckham's Fantasy Outlook: He Should Be Much Better In 2020

2019 was a poor year for Odell Beckham and there are several reasons for it. Not only should Beckham's situation improve in 2020 simply by being healthy, but the Cleveland Browns look stronger on offense after being a massive disappointment the previous year.

Pete Smith

Video Released By Players Including Browns Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Across League Demands Action From NFL

Released on social media through a number of accounts and platforms, a group of players which included Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were in a video demanding the NFL take responsibility for their failings.

Pete Smith

Browns Coaches Permitted To Return To Facility Friday With Caveats

In a memo released by the NFL, teams will be permitted to have coaches return to their respective facilities on Friday, June 5th, so long as the states they operate allow it. The Cleveland Browns are in the clear from the state, but it's not a free for all.

Pete Smith

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

GinaK

Alex Van Pelt On Baker Mayfield: "He's All In"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt answered a number of questions about quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

by

DirtysDawgs

Joel Bitonio On Jedrick Wills: "He's Been Dialed In"

On a conference call Tuesday, guard Joel Bitonio discussed his early impressions of the Cleveland Browns new additions at tackle in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Pete Smith