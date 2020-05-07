BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns: 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Pete Smith

The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Cleveland Browns have begun selling single game tickets for what might be best described as a tentative calendar at this point. The NFL is hoping to be able to get a 16-game season, but the potential impact of COVID-19 could limit how many games can be played this year. 

It's also the final year before the NFL moves to the 17-game regular season agreed to in the recent collective bargaining agreement. Beyond the six divisional games, the Browns are also slated to play the NFC East and AFC South this year in terms of divisions. Their final two opponents, determined by their record, are the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

With the news the NFL is canceling their international games this season, the Browns would play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval this year.

The Browns will open their season on the road in Baltimore, taking on the Ravens. Last year when the two teams faced off in this venue, the Browns had their biggest win of the 2019 season, beating the Ravens 40-25. The Ravens didn't lose another regular season game the rest of the year.

This year, the Ravens will arguably be the most talented team the Browns face this season. 

Here is the preseason slate:

PRESEASON

Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) - at Chicago Bears - Time TBD

Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) - at Green Bay Packers - Time TBD

Week 3 (Aug. 30) - Minnesota Vikings – 4:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Time TBD

It remains to be seen what kind of contingency the NFL has planned in the event they were to need to cancel games. There have been reports that they have plans in case they need to go reduce to as many as 12 games, but how exactly that would work is yet to be officially released.

