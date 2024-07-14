Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Center
One thing that's abundantly clear as the Browns inch closer and closer to the start of training camp is that they'll open things up on July 25 with a surplus of offensive line depth. It's not all that surprising considering how ravaged by injuries that unit specifically was last season.
It will make for some tough decisions though when roster cutdown day arrived on August 27. That applies to center position as well. Without further ado, here's what things look like for the Browns at center:
Where Things Stand:
Let's get the basics out of the way. Ethan Pocic returns after dealing with an injury issue of his own late in the season. A "stringer" in his left arm in Week 14 left him absent from action one week later. He wound up returning for the next two games but there were some lingering effects of the nerve related injury that kept him out of practice down the stretch of the season. He'll be back with the starting group snapping the ball to Deshaun Watson and should provide a steady presence up front yet again.
The addition of Brian Allen brings some veteran experience to the center spot behind Pocic. Cleveland signed Allen after he spent the last five years with the Los Angeles Rams, including serving as the team's starting center for all but one game during the team's run to the Super Bowl in 2021. He appeared in just five games for Los Angeles last year after losing his starting job to Coleman Shelton. Given all of last year's injuries upfront the Browns prioritized depth across the board, Allen is an example of that.
2023 sixth-round pick Luke Wypler rounds out the group and is in a precarious situation with the addition of Allen. His ability to play multiple interior offensive line positions helps his case though.
Storylines To Follow:
Specific to this group Pocic is locked in as the starter so it's all about what plays out behind him. The presence of Allen as a veteran offseason addition plays a curious role the status of Wypler. That said, Wypler has more versatility to play in different spots on the offensive line so that may help his cause. Where the team's head at with those two will also play a role in which reserve guards and tackles make the final 53, so it's definitely worth monitoring.
Projected Depth Chart:
C1: Ethan Pocic, C2 Brian Allen, C3: Luke Wypler
