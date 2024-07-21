Cleveland Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Safeties
Injuries really defined the Browns safety group in 2023. Throughout the season each of Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit and Rodney McLeod missed multiple games due to injuries. That trio looks to shake that off as they begin preparations for the 2024 campaign.
Here's a look at the Browns safety position as training camp looms large:
Where Things Stand:
Thornhill and Delpit will be back manning the middle of the Browns secondary next year with both returning from injuries last season. Thornhill dealt with a nagging hamstring ailment suffered during Week 1 warmups that forced him to miss five games at different points during the schedule. He's hoping to avoid any soft tissue injuries in the lead up to the 2024 season and be able to play more aggressively and effectively.
Delpit, meanwhile, was on his way to putting together a Pro Bowl caliber season last fall before suffering a season-ending groin injury in Week 14. It was truly unfortunate timing for the injury as the three-year contract extension he earned was announced two days before being played on the IR. For what it's worth Delpit was slated to return in the playoffs had Cleveland advanced out of the first round. Now he's back healthy and ready to build on a really productive season. How he raises his game will be worth following.
The top backup to Thornhill at free safety will once again be McLeod, who returned to the Browns for one last ride. The 34-year-old believes there's unfinished business here in Cleveland, especially after suffering a torn bicep last year that forced him to miss the last seven games of the season. His presence on this team as a vocal leader can't be understated. Even after being placed on the IR though, McLeod stuck around the team facility and a valuable presence in the locker room as the team made a run to the playoffs.
Last year the Browns kept five safeties on their initial 53-man roster and that list included second-year man D'Anthony Bell and rookkie Ronnie Hickman. There's a good chance both players are in the mix to do the same this year, so long as they have productive camps. Both contributed on special teams last year too, which helps their cause.
From there, it's rookie Chris Edmonds as well as Brady Breeze on the outside looking in.
Storylines To Follow:
The battle between Hickman and Bell for potentially one final safety spot is the biggest thing to keep an eye on. While Cleveland hasn't shied away from keeping five safeties on the roster in the past, it may end up being too much to ask to follow that trend this time around. If the Browns decide to keep a third QB for example, or a fifth defensive tackle there may not be room for both. Every rep and preseason game will count for those two.
Projected Depth Chart:
SS: Grant Delpit, D'Anthony Bell, Chris Edmonds, Brady Breeze
FS: Juan Thornhill, Rodney McLeod, Ronnie Hickman
MORE FROM OUR TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW SERIES: