Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced they have officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, making him eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, finishing out the last four games of the season. Njoku had talked about this happening the past two days, that it was merely a formality at this point. This was the Browns last opportunity to activate Njoku, who would've reverted back to injured reserve. The Browns placed defensive back Robert Jackson on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room for Njoku.

The Browns have been without Njoku for a total of 11 games this season, dealing with a scaphoid injury suffered against the New York Jets. It has made a major impact on their ability in the red zone as well as attacking the middle of the field in general, which was hopefully going to create more space for Nick Chubb in the running game as well as Odell Beckham on the outside, generate more options for Jarvis Landry.

While this is anything but ideal in terms of getting Njoku back when the Browns are effectively out of the playoff race, it does give them four games to hopefully show what their offense can be next year with their offense as close to full strength as it has been all season.

Odell Beckham Clarifies Statement That Shouldn't Require Clarification

Pete Smith
Friday morning, Odell Beckham tweeted that he wasn't unhappy in Cleveland, that he never said he was. This came on the heels of Beckham saying Thursday there's nowhere else he'd rather be, which still had people suggesting he was vague about his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns Injury Report Out, Robert Jackson Out, Eric Murray Doubtful, Many Questionable

BrandonLittle
Cleveland Browns injury report listed, multiple players questionable, one out and one doubtful.

Browns Must Maximize Beckham in Final 4 Games

Pete Smith
A major reason for the Cleveland Browns struggles in 2019 has been their inability to maximize Odell Beckham. With four games remaining that should be a primary focus.

Cleveland Browns Keys to Victory Over The Cincinnati Bengals

BrandonLittle
A look at what the Cleveland Browns need to do to become victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Isn't the One Being Vague

Pete Smith
Despite saying he wouldn't rather be anyone else, Cleveland Browns wide receiver is being accused of vague based on comments he made during his media availability on Thursday. While there is a side that is vague, it's not Beckham.

Dorsey Made the Right Move Trading Kevin Zeitler for Olivier Vernon

Pete Smith
Despite the short term struggles that resulted in moving Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for Olivier Vernon, the Cleveland Browns made the right move, acquiring an excellent edge rusher to play opposite Myles Garrett. That move isn't why the Browns have had issues along the offensive line this season.

Browns Offensive Line: How Did They Get Here?

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a major source of discussion because it's had a huge impact on the fortunes of the 2019 season. How the Browns got here and where this thing is going are the two questions that are natural, given the results this year compared to a better product last season

Where Are We Now With the Browns Coaching Staff?

Pete Smith
With their playoff hopes effectively dashed in the loss in Pittsburgh, it seems like a good time to take stock of where Cleveland Browns are. That is largely focused on the fate of the coaching staff and what should happen to them after the season.

Chris Smith's Ending in Cleveland Not a Happy One, But the Browns Aren't the Bad Guy

Pete Smith
Releasing defensive end Chris Smith was not a popular move by the Cleveland Browns because of the tragic circumstances involved the mother of his infant child. The Browns may appear heartless, but they aren't the bad guys in this situation.

Browns sign DT Justin Zimmer, Make Chris Smith Release Official, Add One to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, made the release of defensive end Chris Smith and added defensive end Trevon Young to the team's practice squad.