Browns Activate David Njoku, Place Robert Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced they have officially activated tight end David Njoku from injured reserve, making him eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, finishing out the last four games of the season. Njoku had talked about this happening the past two days, that it was merely a formality at this point. This was the Browns last opportunity to activate Njoku, who would've reverted back to injured reserve. The Browns placed defensive back Robert Jackson on injured reserve with an ankle injury to make room for Njoku.

The Browns have been without Njoku for a total of 11 games this season, dealing with a scaphoid injury suffered against the New York Jets. It has made a major impact on their ability in the red zone as well as attacking the middle of the field in general, which was hopefully going to create more space for Nick Chubb in the running game as well as Odell Beckham on the outside, generate more options for Jarvis Landry.

While this is anything but ideal in terms of getting Njoku back when the Browns are effectively out of the playoff race, it does give them four games to hopefully show what their offense can be next year with their offense as close to full strength as it has been all season.