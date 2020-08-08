Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

Jarvis Landry has never missed a game in his six-year NFL career and he does not plan to let that streak break. The Cleveland Browns activated the wide receiver from the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday afternoon, according to the team’s official website.

Landry is coming off of potentially his best season in his career, one of the lone bright spots from the 2019 season. Leading the team in most receiving stats including yards with 1,174 yards receiving. Cleveland opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens, a game they will definitely need Landry to be active and healthy, after recovering from off-season surgery.

The team also announced that Karl Joseph and tight end Pharoah Brown were activated from the list, too. Joseph was a recent free agent signing from the Oakland Raiders just a few months back. Brown has been with the team the last couple seasons, recording two catches in the 2019 season. Brown will likely be the fourth tight end on the roster. Joseph will immediately step in and play safety for a defense that may have a lot to prove in the new season after some departures.

Cleveland also announced that they also activated wide receiver J’Mon Moore from the non-football injury list. Moore was on the Browns practice squad to close out 2019 and spent time with the Green Bay Packers prior to that. These all come as good steps for the 2020 Cleveland Browns and their goal to be healthy heading into the season.