BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

BrandonLittle

Jarvis Landry has never missed a game in his six-year NFL career and he does not plan to let that streak break. The Cleveland Browns activated the wide receiver from the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday afternoon, according to the team’s official website.

Landry is coming off of potentially his best season in his career, one of the lone bright spots from the 2019 season. Leading the team in most receiving stats including yards with 1,174 yards receiving. Cleveland opens the season against the Baltimore Ravens, a game they will definitely need Landry to be active and healthy, after recovering from off-season surgery.

The team also announced that Karl Joseph and tight end Pharoah Brown were activated from the list, too. Joseph was a recent free agent signing from the Oakland Raiders just a few months back. Brown has been with the team the last couple seasons, recording two catches in the 2019 season. Brown will likely be the fourth tight end on the roster. Joseph will immediately step in and play safety for a defense that may have a lot to prove in the new season after some departures.

Cleveland also announced that they also activated wide receiver J’Mon Moore from the non-football injury list. Moore was on the Browns practice squad to close out 2019 and spent time with the Green Bay Packers prior to that. These all come as good steps for the 2020 Cleveland Browns and their goal to be healthy heading into the season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let the third year corner go, the Cleveland Browns could use some help with depth so they pursed M.J. Stewart.

BrandonLittle

Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

With the deadline today, Cleveland sees their offensive line depth grow shorter with Malcom Pridgeon opting out.

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter has endorsed the safety protocols employed by the team at the facility in regards to COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

YT2020

Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

Numerous players decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, but the health protocols are bigger concerns and opted out players leave voids on all NFL rosters.

Shawn Stevenson

by

shwnstevenson

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Austin Hooper Raves About Baker Mayfield, Two Have Been Working Together

With less time to get reps in this offseason, Austin Hooper and Baker Mayfield made it a point to take measures into their own hands.

BrandonLittle

Colby Gossett Opts Out, Second Guard For Browns

Cleveland Browns guard Colby Gossett has opted out of the 2020 season, making him the second guard to do so, leaving the team thin at that position.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Four Browns Thoughts

A handful of things have happened over the past two days with the Cleveland Browns, none of which seemed to warrant an entire feature but were worth discussing, so they are all in one spot.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Praises Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Work

Baker Mayfield knew he had some work to do in the offseason, according to Andrew Berry he’s executed those plans in thinning out.

BrandonLittle