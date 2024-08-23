Cleveland Browns Add Kicker Ahead Of Preseason Finale With Seahawks
Just days after trading backup kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders, the Cleveland Browns have re-filled the position ahead of their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
The team announced on Friday that it had signed Lucas Havrisik to the 90-man roster.
Havrisik has history with the Browns having spent a portion of last season on their practice squad. In November of last year though the Los Angeles Rams signed him to their active roster after the team moved on from the initial starter Brett Maher. Ultimately, the Rams waived Havrisik ahead of the final week of the regular season. He later re-joined Cleveland on a reserve/futures contract with the franchise in late January, but was waived back in June.
He suddenly finds himself back with the Browns with an opportunity to potentially earn a roster spot somewhere else if he plays well against Seattle in the team's final preseason game. Alternatively he could end up back on Cleveland's practice squad as well after they cutdown the roster to the league required 53 players on Tuesday.
In nine games for the Rams last season, Havrisik was 15-of-20 on field goal attempts, including making two of three from 50-plus yards.