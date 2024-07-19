Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns' AFC North Rival Adds A Veteran Safety On Defense

The Baltimore Ravens have strengthened their defense by adding a veteran safety on Friday. Eddie Jackson has agreed to a one-year deal.

Cole McDaniel

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Good luck to any offense facing an AFC North defense this coming season. The Cleveland Browns were arguably the best defense in the entire NFL last season and they once again return an extremely strong group on paper. Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and many others will look to terrorize opposing quarterbacks and stifle the run game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have some key players on that side of the ball with T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward. They have only added to the defense this offseason with linebackers Patrick Queen and rookie Payton Wilson. Queen leaving Baltimore for Pittsburgh might have been a surprise, yet the Ravens appear to be fine without him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN announced on Friday afternoon that two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season with the Chicago Bears, Jackson tallied 37 total tackles and an interception. Over the course of his career with Chicago, he has had six defensive touchdowns.

The 30-year-old now joins a secondary with Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey and rookie Nate Wiggins. Not only does the secondary have lots of talent, but Justin Madubuike and Roquan Smith are considered two stars on this side of the ball.

Additional depth and experience feels like a major win for the Ravens headed into the 2024-25 season. This only adds to the reality that the AFC North will be such a difficult battle to the top.

The Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be racing towards a division title and an automatic playoff birth soon enough. As training camps begin around the league, there is still more time for the other teams to make moves of their own if they so choose.

Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 

