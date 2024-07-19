Cleveland Browns' AFC North Rival Adds A Veteran Safety On Defense
Good luck to any offense facing an AFC North defense this coming season. The Cleveland Browns were arguably the best defense in the entire NFL last season and they once again return an extremely strong group on paper. Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and many others will look to terrorize opposing quarterbacks and stifle the run game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers already have some key players on that side of the ball with T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cameron Heyward. They have only added to the defense this offseason with linebackers Patrick Queen and rookie Payton Wilson. Queen leaving Baltimore for Pittsburgh might have been a surprise, yet the Ravens appear to be fine without him.
Adam Schefter of ESPN announced on Friday afternoon that two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Last season with the Chicago Bears, Jackson tallied 37 total tackles and an interception. Over the course of his career with Chicago, he has had six defensive touchdowns.
The 30-year-old now joins a secondary with Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, Marlon Humphrey and rookie Nate Wiggins. Not only does the secondary have lots of talent, but Justin Madubuike and Roquan Smith are considered two stars on this side of the ball.
Additional depth and experience feels like a major win for the Ravens headed into the 2024-25 season. This only adds to the reality that the AFC North will be such a difficult battle to the top.
The Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be racing towards a division title and an automatic playoff birth soon enough. As training camps begin around the league, there is still more time for the other teams to make moves of their own if they so choose.