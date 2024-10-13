Browns Again Predicted to Trade Star to Cowboys
The 2024 NFL season has not been kind to the Cleveland Browns so far. Following a 1-4 start, the team is entering must-win territory this afternoon when they face off on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Should the Browns end up losing again this week, it is widely expected that they will begin discussing trade options to sell off some of their talent. Amari Cooper, the team's veteran star wide receiver, has been one of the most talked about potential trade candidates before the deadline.
Looking at Cooper specifically, there are a lot of teams around the NFL that need help at the wide receiver position. If he is made available by Cleveland, they would have a long list of interested trade partners.
There has been one team that has started being mentioned an awful lot as a possible trade suitor.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has predicted that the Dallas Cowboys will end up trading for Cooper.
“Although the season has not gone as planned, the acquisition of Cooper would give [Dallas] a jolt it desperately needs. Cooper is relatively inexpensive financially and already has a rapport with [quarterback] Dak Prescott," Edwards wrote.
Cooper would be a piece that would power the Cowboys much closer to their Super Bowl goals. He would fit perfectly alongside CeeDee Lamb and would give Dak Prescott another elite target.
Heading back to Dallas would be an intriguing reunion. The Browns originally acquired Cooper from the Cowboys. Sending him back would bring him full circle.
So far this season in five games with Cleveland, Cooper has caught 20 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't looked as good as expected, but he is still a high impact player.
At 30 years old, Cooper is likely in the final stage of his prime. He still has a few good years left in him, but he wants to compete for a championship. Being moved back to Dallas would give him that opportunity.
All of that being said, the Browns would still prefer to string a few wins together and get back in contention. If they can win today, they likely wouldn't start aggressively looking for trades.
On the other hand, if they do lose today, it wouldn't be shocking to see Cleveland immediately open for buiness with Cooper being one of the first to be discussed in trade talks.