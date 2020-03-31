BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Agree To 2-Year Deal With Adrian Clayborn

Pete Smith

Per his agent, the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Adrian Clayborn have agreed to a two-year deal, which provides a boost to some badly needed edge depth. Clayborn is yet another former first round pick the Browns are adding to their team this season, bringing their total up to four. Karl Joseph, Kevin Johnson and Jack Conklin are the other three. Clayborn has become a valuable role player. He produced four sacks last year in 15 games last year and one start for the Atlanta Falcons.

Clayborn, who turns 32 this season is primarily a pass rusher, but he also has significant size for a base end, so if he needs to start, the Browns aren't immediately in a hole they were last year. Olivier Vernon's status is still up in the air at this point, but he missed time last year with a knee injury and Clayborn would've been valuable as a replacement.

The Browns still need to address defensive end for life after Vernon and Clayborn, but they are no longer in a position where they must chase after edge players in a relatively weak NFL Draft class. If the situation and value present themselves, they can go ahead and grab someone to develop at the position, getting a fourth edge rusher for now that can hopefully become more in the future. 

This potentially gives the Browns the freedom to go ahead and skip edge players in this draft class and go into 2021 with the ability to draft it high or make a move for a more proven option across from Myles Garrett.

Combined with the addition of Andrew Billings at the nose, the Browns now have six extremely competent, professional players in their defensive line between Garrett, Vernon, Clayborn, Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi. Ideally, they could use another player at the three-tech behind Richardson, but it's a better situation now than the one they had last year.

UPDATE: Jake Trotter of ESPN is reporting financial terms of the deal.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Everson Griffen Decision Likely Doesn't Happen Until Jadeveon Clowney Determines His Next Move

Of the remaining free agents, defensive end Everson Griffen might be the biggest name player the Cleveland Browns have talked to that is still making his decision. His decision likely won't occur until Jadeveon Clowney makes his own choice.

Pete Smith

The Modern QBU? It Should Be Obvious; The Browns Have One Of The Biggest Reasons

Which school deserves to be called the modern QBU? Reid Foster and Gary Gramling endeavored to find out and the answer was unsurprising for Cleveland Browns fans. The Oklahoma Sooners have produced multiple top signal callers over the past decade and Baker Mayfield is as good as any of them.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern Linebacker U? One Member of the Browns Attended

In a series from TheMMQB of evaluating the top universities for producing NFL talent over the past ten years, Gary Gramling and Reid Foster take a look at the linebacker position and the Cleveland Browns have a player that attended their answer.

Pete Smith

Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts have come to an agreement with free agent defensive back T.J. Carrie, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The details of the contract have not been made public, but the former Cleveland Browns defensive back upgrades the depth in the Colts secondary.

Pete Smith

AFC North: Best And Worst Moves In Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have all made moves during the free agency period. Some of them appear to be great moves and a few are at least a little curious. Looking at each team in the division, their best and worst moves plus an under the radar move that could be valuable.

Pete Smith

Browns Have Put Together Solid Offensive Line Depth, Overall Unit In Good Position

The Cleveland Browns still have to add their starting left tackle, likely coming in the NFL Draft, but they haven't sat on their hands since signing Jack Conklin. They have put together a solid group of offensive line that can function as depth as well as competition.

Pete Smith

Whether Or Not The Browns Acknowledge It, Trading For Trent Williams A Terrible Idea

The Cleveland Browns are continually linked to possibly trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, but even if they won't rule it out, it makes far more sense, gives the more resources to simply draft their left tackle in April.

Pete Smith

Ravens To Sign Derek Wolfe To One-Year Deal, Replacing Michael Brockers

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with Derek Wolfe. The move comes after the deal between the Ravens and Michael Brockers fell through, resulting in him re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Center Evan Brown

The Cleveland Browns announced they had signed center Evan Brown in the same press release that officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Brown is an athletic center that provides badly needed depth behind J.C. Tretter.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

What is the Cost to bring Everson Griffen to Cleveland?

Andrew Berry still may want to create cap space while improving the defensive line. Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen could be the veteran to address both of those issues for the Cleveland Browns.

Shawn Stevenson