Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns add a backup quarterback with familiarity in Kevin Stefanski's offensive system, agreeing to a deal with Case Keenum per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million with $10 million guaranteed.

An easy fit for both sides, the Browns get a quarterback that knows the offense, has played well in it, leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship in 2017 as well as someone who can be helpful to Baker Mayfield as an extra set of eyes and a sounding board. Keenum gets to rejoin the offense he's had the most success and get a few years of stability where if he needs to play, he can win games.

After making the NFC Championship in 2017, the Vikings signed Kirk Cousins to a massive free agent deal. That saw Keenum become an interesting commodity, but never really found his fit. He played for both the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins the past two seasons, but didn't play particularly well for the Broncos and was a bridge to Dwayne Haskins for the Redskins.

The Browns were able to get through all 16 games last year with Mayfield as their starter, but he was nicked up a number of times, including against the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. If he were go down and need to be replaced, Keenum could be successful, allowing the offense to operate. They'd obviously rather have Mayfield out there, but this provides some excellent insurance.