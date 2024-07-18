Cleveland Browns Among Top NFL Teams on Massive List
The Cleveland Browns are one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on as NFL training camp gets set to begin.
No one truly knows what the Browns are going to look like this year.
There are some who believe that Cleveland could be a serious contender in the AFC. Others expect them to miss the playoffs. Many have no clear-cut opinion on the team right now.
A lot of their potential success will rely on one key factor. Can Deshaun Watson figure things out and start playing like the franchise star quarterback that the Browns acquired him to be? If he can, there is a very high potential for the 2024 season.
Looking at the roster, the talent is there for Cleveland to be a serious contender. They are loaded on both sides of the football.
As shared by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns rank tied for third when it comes to having the "most top 10 players" on their roster.
Needless to say, that is a very impressive accomplishment. It is also a testament to how well the front office has been doing when it comes to building out the roster.
From a talent perspective, there is no reason why Cleveland shouldn't make the playoffs. The stage has been set and the pieces are in place for success in 2024.
All that really remains to be seen is whether or not the players will play up to their potential. If they do, the AFC North division title is a more than reasonable goal.
It will be interesting to see what the Browns end up doing this season. Fans should be excited about the team on paper, but the games still must be played.
If Watson bounces back, Nick Chubb can come back healthy and play like his former self, the defense plays like it should, the offensive line plays the way it's capable of, and the wide receiver room is as good as it looks, the 2024 season should be full of winning.