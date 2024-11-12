Browns Among Top Teams Poised To Make One Offseason Move
Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns could have a very long offseason ahead of them. They are looking likely to end up with a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have quite a bit of work to do in order to get back to being a contender.
There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Two of those questions are about the future of the quarterback position and of running back Nick Chubb.
Speaking about the quarterback situation, it's very clear that Deshaun Watson is not the guy. The Browns have to figure out a way to move on from him.
Whether that means simply bringing in another option and sitting Watson or finding a trade partner willing to take him on, they can't afford to start the 2025 season with Watson as their starting quarterback.
Cleveland is widely expected to make a change at quarterback during the offseason. At this point in time, it's the only move at the position that would make sense.
Cory Woodroof of For The Win has named the Browns among the top teams poised to make a change at the quarterback position.
"It’s possible the team stomachs Watson sitting on the bench while a new quarterback leads the team in 2025. Yes, that’d make Watson the most expensive backup quarterback of all time. However, the Browns cannot afford to have Watson start a full season as he is and expect to meaningfully contend. This team may just have to make a change at the position out of basic necessity. The money makes it very hard for a release, so the difficult dynamics just leave the team without any great options for 2025."
As Woodroof explains, making a change at quarterback will not be easy to do. The easiest way to get it done would be to spend their first-round pick on a new franchise caliber quarterback.
Sitting Watson and paying him so much money would be a depressing scenario, but it's the situation that the front office has put the team in.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Cleveland. A change at quarterback seems likely, but Watson's contract makes moving on from him much more difficult.
Berry has gotten his team into this situation and now he'll be the one that has to figure out how to get them out of it.