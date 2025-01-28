Browns GM Clears the Air Regarding Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they will have the opportunity to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at that spot.
The Shrine Bowl is this week, so Sanders and some of the best players in the draft class are beginning to really pick up steam with the NFL Draft just three months away.
As a result, we are beginning to hear more chatter about the Browns and Sanders, and a report recently surfaced that Cleveland actually asked Sanders to sit out of Shrine Bowl practices.
However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has assured everyone that that was never a thing.
“I don’t know where that report came from. That’s not true," Berry said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. "That’s not a request that we made. With that being said, I want to be clear: whether he participated or not, that would have no bearing on how we think of him. But I don’t know where that came from.”
That's good to know, as one would have to imagine that Cleveland wouldn't exactly have been doing itself any favors with Sanders' camp to make such a demand.
There has been plenty of speculation that Deion Sanders would not allow Shedeur to play for the Browns, as Deion himself has said that he would privately intervene if the wrong team tried to select the Colorado Buffaloes superstar.
But nothing has been confirmed stating that Cleveland would not be able to draft Sanders.
Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 74 percent of his passes during his final season at Colorado.