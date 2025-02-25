Browns GM Shares Hard Truth on Nick Chubb's Future
In a perfect world, Nick Chubb is back with the Cleveland Browns next season and beyond, until he decides to retire. Unfortunately, the NFL is far from a perfect world.
For the first time in his career, the star running back will have a chance to pick his team as he hits free agency next month. And while fans and team brass can all agree that bringing Chubb back is the ideal scenario, the situation may not work out that way.
Speaking at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind. on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was asked about Chubb's future and didn't beat around the bush.
"I would say, at this point, we do expect Nick to hit the open market," admitted Berry. "Obviously his contract is up this year, we'll meet with his reps and everything like that. But it's something that obviously we need to work through over the next couple weeks."
On one hand, Berry didn't completely slam the door on a potential Nick Chubb return. On the other hand, accepting that he'll hit free agency means there's a real possibility he will find a new home this offseason.
That said, Chubb, has said on multiple occasions that he'd like to finish his career with the franchise that drafted him, which means there may be a path back to Cleveland.
With Chubb coming off of back-to-back season-ending injuries – first to his knee in 2023 then to his foot this past year – what type of price tag he commands in free agency will be worth monitoring. It may even pave the way for Chubb to take less money to stay with the Browns.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns GM Shares Shocking View on Travis Hunter's NFL Position
MORE: Browns GM Andrew Berry Maintains Stance on Myles Garrett Trade
MORE: Analyst Names Exciting Myles Garrett Replacement for Browns
MORE: Browns Could Pry 'Dream' Offseason Target Away From Hated Rival
MORE: NFL Insider Predicts Veteran QB is Destined For Browns