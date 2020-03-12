Browns Are Taking Precautions Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Avoiding Air Travel

The Cleveland Browns are looking into taking precautions amidst concerns over COVID-19 to protect their employees. At this point, they are looking at reducing air travel for their scouts and front office personnel to reduce their exposure to large crowds at airports and on the planes themselves.

The team is evaluating how they plan to deal with visits for free agency as well as draft prospects which are fast approaching over the same concerns. Their personnel are still driving to pro days that are within a realistic distance. The fear to this point is largely surrounding airports and air travel in general.

To this point, the NFL hasn't changed the calendar of events, though there are team executives who think they should, according to Jason la Canfora of CBS Sports.

In light of the events that occurred Wednesday, first with the NCAA over the handling of its tournaments and then the NBA suspending its season indefinitely, an announcement from the NFL may come quickly addressing any number of issues from free agency, the owners meetings or the upcoming NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was immediately canceled and the teams were quarantined in their locker rooms until they could be cleared and released. That led to a swift move by the NBA to put the season on hold indefinitely. Fred Hoiberg, the head coach of Nebraska men's basketball got visibly ill at their game and was taken to the hospital, which forced his team to be quarantined. The NCAA has not taken additional action to this point, but it may be coming quickly.