Browns Are Taking Precautions Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Avoiding Air Travel

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are looking into taking precautions amidst concerns over COVID-19 to protect their employees. At this point, they are looking at reducing air travel for their scouts and front office personnel to reduce their exposure to large crowds at airports and on the planes themselves.

The team is evaluating how they plan to deal with visits for free agency as well as draft prospects which are fast approaching over the same concerns. Their personnel are still driving to pro days that are within a realistic distance. The fear to this point is largely surrounding airports and air travel in general.

To this point, the NFL hasn't changed the calendar of events, though there are team executives who think they should, according to Jason la Canfora of CBS Sports.

In light of the events that occurred Wednesday, first with the NCAA over the handling of its tournaments and then the NBA suspending its season indefinitely, an announcement from the NFL may come quickly addressing any number of issues from free agency, the owners meetings or the upcoming NFL Draft in Las Vegas. 

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was immediately canceled and the teams were quarantined in their locker rooms until they could be cleared and released. That led to a swift move by the NBA to put the season on hold indefinitely. Fred Hoiberg, the head coach of Nebraska men's basketball got visibly ill at their game and was taken to the hospital, which forced his team to be quarantined. The NCAA has not taken additional action to this point, but it may be coming quickly.

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Browns May Prioritize Quantity Over Quality at Linebacker; Six Potential Options

All indications have the Cleveland Browns allowing Joe Schobert to walk in free agency, which may be less about his talent and more about their approach to the position; quantity over quality, saving the assets that would be used there for more high value targets.

Pete Smith

Texans Receive 3rd Round Compensatory Pick, Will Send That To Browns in Duke Johnson Deal

The NFL announced the release of compensatory picks and the Houston Texans were awarded a third round pick, 97th overall. The Texans will send that pick to the Cleveland Browns to complete the trade for Duke Johnson.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: Kirksey Drawing Interest, Wolf On the Move Again

While nothing directly happened with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, there was news around the league including Chris Kirksey's possible next team, Eliot Wolf getting a new job and some pro days that could impact the Browns' draft plans.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Release Christian Kirksey

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of six-year veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Chris Kirksey Serves As Symbol For Browns Instability

Christian Kirksey spent six seasons with the Cleveland Browns and at no point during his tenure did the team have anything that resembles stability or consistency. Until they can do that, the Browns little hope to be successful on a meaningful scale.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns J.C. Tretter Elected NFLPA President

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been elected president of the NFLPA, replacing Eric Winston, who served for three terms and was no longer eligible.

Pete Smith

NFL Officially Releases Compensatory Picks, The Browns Don't Receive Any

The NFL released the official list of compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft and while the Cleveland Browns don't receive any picks, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers got some valuable draft assets.

Pete Smith

Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is announcing his retirement and the team will have a press conference on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

2020 Rules Changes Proposed by Teams

Several teams have proposed potential rule changes to be considered at the NFL league meetings in advance of the 2020 season.

Pete Smith