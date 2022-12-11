Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Final Injury Report

Cleveland Browns look to take down the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season in week 14 action today. Here is your final injury report and the inactive list for both teams.

Cleveland Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelon Darden, LB Reggie Ragland, CB Greedy Williams, DE Chase Winovich, OT Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

Cincinnati Bengals:

25 HB Chris Evans

70 OT D'Ante Smith

79 G Jackson Carman

88 TE Hayden Hurst

93 DE Jeff Gunter

After being listed as questionable with a hip injury, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper will be out there today. Tight end David Njoku returns to the lineup -- Deshaun Watson has himself as healthy if an offense as he's going to have this year. That is barring if wideout Anthony Schwartz returns from the injured reserve with a concussion.

Newly acquired Reggie Ragland and Jaelon Darden are both inactive for the Browns. Greedy Williams and Chase Winovich look to be healthy scratches.

Cincinnati's only injury designation in this matchup is tight end Hayden Hurst, who will be out with a calf injury. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is back for this matchup after not playing the first time around.

