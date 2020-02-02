BrownsDigest
Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Pete Smith

In an uncanny twist of fate, the same day that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on FS1's First Things First, he also happened to be a Fox Sports host along radio row. He interviewed the WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder and ran into his favorite quarterback, Brett Favre. 

The former Green Bay Packer and Hall of Fame quarterback has been Mayfield's favorite since he was growing up. When Mayfield opted to stay home for the NFL Draft, he went as far as reenacting the famous photo of Favre when he found out he was drafted. Favre has been asked about Mayfield's reenactment of the photo and got a kick out of it, but this was the first time the two had ever actually met. 

Mayfield had a few media opportunities at the end of the Super Bowl week, including a Twitch event featuring athletes as well as gaming celebrities playing Fortnite in addition to his stops on FS1's First Things First and ESPN's Get Up. On those programs, he played the part of the humbled athlete falling on his own sword well and the hosts from each program served up some softballs he could crush about maturing.

Both segments ended with a figurative group hug, where Mayfield delivered on what most people wanted to see from him while both shows had a guest on they had criticized harshly and knew would produce ratings, so it which was mutually beneficial. Though Mayfield would rather be playing in the game this week, he made the most of it in spreading his brand and making some extra money.

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith

Lamar Jackson Unanimous MVP Winner

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP with a clean sweep of the voting. The second year quarterback was responsible for 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns in leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019.

Pete Smith

Ron Wolf Decries Analytics in Player Evaluation In Wake of Son's Departure, Why He's Wrong

Former Green Bay Packers general manager and Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf criticized the Cleveland Browns and analytics in general after his son, Eliot, and the team agreed to part ways Wednesday. He's understandably upset at the Browns for moving on from his son, but his analysis on data is wrong.

Pete Smith

Browns to Hire Jeff Howard as Defensive Backs Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, the Cleveland Browns are Jeff Howard to be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. Howard spent the previous seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski Names Callie Brownson Chief of Staff

The Cleveland Browns have named Callie Brownson Chief of Staff under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Brownson has previously worked with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and University of Dartmouth.

Pete Smith

Contrite Baker Mayfield Visits Sports Morning Shows

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on a pair of nationally televised morning shows Friday morning. He was very contrite and introspective, looking at himself and what went wrong this past season.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Hire Alex Van Pelt as Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on their offensive coordinator as first reported by Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Alex Van Pelt, most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, is going to get the gig.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Fullback Johnny Stanton

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of fullback Johnny Stanton on Tuesday. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach, has said he wanted to bring in a fullback and Stanton has spent time in Minnesota the past two seasons, so he should know his offensive system.

Pete Smith

Misconceptions About New Browns GM Andrew Berry

As soon as the notion of Andrew Berry as a candidate for the Cleveland Browns general manager position was mentioned, it caused old battles to be renewed around analytics and its role in the 1-31 record from 2016 to 2017. That has clouded Berry's reputation for some, wrongly and it's important to explain those misconceptions.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Alonzo Highsmith Agree to Part Ways; Conflicting Reports Regarding Eliot Wolf's Future

The Cleveland Browns and VP of Player Personnel Alonzo Highsmith have agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. There are conflicting reports on whether Eliot Wolf, the assistant general manager is going with him.

Pete Smith