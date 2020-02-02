Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

In an uncanny twist of fate, the same day that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield went on FS1's First Things First, he also happened to be a Fox Sports host along radio row. He interviewed the WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder and ran into his favorite quarterback, Brett Favre.

The former Green Bay Packer and Hall of Fame quarterback has been Mayfield's favorite since he was growing up. When Mayfield opted to stay home for the NFL Draft, he went as far as reenacting the famous photo of Favre when he found out he was drafted. Favre has been asked about Mayfield's reenactment of the photo and got a kick out of it, but this was the first time the two had ever actually met.

Mayfield had a few media opportunities at the end of the Super Bowl week, including a Twitch event featuring athletes as well as gaming celebrities playing Fortnite in addition to his stops on FS1's First Things First and ESPN's Get Up. On those programs, he played the part of the humbled athlete falling on his own sword well and the hosts from each program served up some softballs he could crush about maturing.

Both segments ended with a figurative group hug, where Mayfield delivered on what most people wanted to see from him while both shows had a guest on they had criticized harshly and knew would produce ratings, so it which was mutually beneficial. Though Mayfield would rather be playing in the game this week, he made the most of it in spreading his brand and making some extra money.